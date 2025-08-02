403
Kuwait Min.: Iraqi Invasion Anniv. Reflects Kuwaiti Unity, Resilience Against Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Saturday that the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait marks an important moment to reflect on the resilience and unity demonstrated by the Kuwaiti people during one of the most challenging periods in the nation's history.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Minister Al-Huwaila said this anniversary embodies the values of sacrifice and steadfastness shown by Kuwaitis in defense of their homeland, dignity, and freedom, expressing pride in the unity and cohesion of the Kuwaiti people and their ongoing efforts to protect their nation and preserve its achievements.
She expressed her profound appreciation for Kuwait's martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, affirming that their memory will always be a guiding light for current and future generations.
She also commended the historic positions of friendly and brotherly countries that supported Kuwait during the invasion and contributed to its liberation, emphasizing that these positions represent the highest forms of humanitarian solidarity and brotherhood.
The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to protect Kuwait and bless it with continuous security, stability, and progress under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
