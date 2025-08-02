403
Starmer, Zelenskyy Hail Trump's New Deadline on Russia
(MENAFN) In a significant turn of events on Friday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced their strong backing for US President Donald Trump’s newly established deadline, urging Russia to take action on the Ukraine ceasefire and end its delay tactics.
The announcement came during a phone call between Starmer and Zelenskyy, in which the UK leader condemned the recent deadly attack on Kyiv. Starmer conveyed his sympathies for the devastating assault, highlighting the tragic toll of the ongoing war.
"It was a bitter reminder of the human cost of the awful conflict perpetrated by Russia," Starmer said, according to a statement from his office.
The statement also detailed how Starmer briefed Zelenskyy on Trump’s visit to Scotland, where the US President set a "10-12 days" window for Russia to make tangible progress toward a ceasefire. Both Starmer and Zelenskyy praised Trump’s new deadline, urging Russia to cease its delays and engage in genuine negotiations for peace.
The leaders also reviewed the agreement made in June to enhance collaboration on battlefield technology and ramp up drone production. Starmer emphasized the significant strides already achieved in that area.
Additionally, Starmer lauded the passing of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bill earlier this week, noting the importance of such reforms in Ukraine’s continued progress.
While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump stated Tuesday that Russia has "10 days from today" to halt its war on Ukraine or face penalties from the US.
This latest diplomatic development further heightens the pressure on Moscow as the international community looks for decisive action on a ceasefire.
