Giant swing ride crashes mid-air in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) A major accident at a fun park in Saudi Arabia has left three people critically injured and at least 23 others hurt after a pendulum-style swing ride snapped mid-air.
The incident took place at Green Mountain Park in Al-Hada, a resort area in Taif, where the “360° ride” suddenly broke apart while in motion, according to Mojaz News. Dramatic video footage that has gone viral shows the ride swinging at high speed before its central support column fractures, causing the rider platform to crash to the ground.
Witnesses, as reported by the Khaleej Times, said the support pole recoiled upon breaking, hitting some riders, while others were thrown from their seats during the collapse.
Authorities in Taif have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure and have suspended the park’s operations until further notice.
This incident adds to a growing list of amusement park accidents globally. In 2023, a similar pendulum ride malfunctioned in Ecuador, injuring 10 people. More recently, in April 2025, a woman died after falling from a roller coaster in Delhi, India—highlighting ongoing concerns about ride safety standards worldwide.
