403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump warns BRICS with tariffs due to ‘anti-US’ agenda
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on BRICS nations, accusing the group of pursuing policies that harm American interests. Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, Trump claimed BRICS is attempting to weaken the U.S. dollar and challenge its global reserve currency status.
“They have BRICS, which is basically anti-American,” Trump said. “Even India is part of it, can you believe that? It’s an attack on the dollar, and we won’t let it stand.”
Trump had previously warned that any attempt by BRICS to undermine the dollar would trigger severe economic retaliation. In response to his latest sanctions, countries like India and Brazil have pledged to defend their national interests.
As part of this new push, Trump announced that the U.S. will impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting Friday, citing both India’s trade ties with Russia and its BRICS membership. He also pointed to the sizable U.S. trade deficit with New Delhi as justification for the move.
In addition, Trump declared a 50% tariff on all imports from Brazil, effective August 1. He labeled Brazil a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and the economy.
BRICS, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded to include South Africa in 2010. In recent years, the group has grown further, admitting Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Indonesia, and partnering with countries such as Belarus, Cuba, Malaysia, and Nigeria.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that BRICS members are working to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar to protect themselves from American political pressure, calling the process “irreversible.” According to Russia’s Finance Ministry, national currencies now account for 65% of BRICS trade, while the dollar and euro have dropped below 30%.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that BRICS is not trying to rival the U.S., but warned that threats and coercion are not acceptable ways to engage with the group.
“They have BRICS, which is basically anti-American,” Trump said. “Even India is part of it, can you believe that? It’s an attack on the dollar, and we won’t let it stand.”
Trump had previously warned that any attempt by BRICS to undermine the dollar would trigger severe economic retaliation. In response to his latest sanctions, countries like India and Brazil have pledged to defend their national interests.
As part of this new push, Trump announced that the U.S. will impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting Friday, citing both India’s trade ties with Russia and its BRICS membership. He also pointed to the sizable U.S. trade deficit with New Delhi as justification for the move.
In addition, Trump declared a 50% tariff on all imports from Brazil, effective August 1. He labeled Brazil a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and the economy.
BRICS, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded to include South Africa in 2010. In recent years, the group has grown further, admitting Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Indonesia, and partnering with countries such as Belarus, Cuba, Malaysia, and Nigeria.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that BRICS members are working to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar to protect themselves from American political pressure, calling the process “irreversible.” According to Russia’s Finance Ministry, national currencies now account for 65% of BRICS trade, while the dollar and euro have dropped below 30%.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that BRICS is not trying to rival the U.S., but warned that threats and coercion are not acceptable ways to engage with the group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment