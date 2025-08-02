403
Trump warns Medvedev ‘entering very dangerous territory’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, calling him a "failed" leader and advising him to tone down his confrontational remarks. Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, had earlier rejected the idea that Trump or any American official could influence Russia’s stance on the Ukraine war. This came after U.S. pressure for Moscow to seek peace or face harsher sanctions.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed frustration over opposition from Russia and India to his trade initiatives, referring to both as having "dead economies." He directly criticized Medvedev, stating, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”
Medvedev responded by claiming that Trump’s reaction revealed how right Russia was in its approach, and said Moscow should stay its course.
This exchange follows Medvedev’s earlier dismissal of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s call for immediate peace negotiations. Medvedev argued it was not up to Trump or U.S. officials to dictate the timing of talks and criticized Trump’s aggressive rhetoric as potentially escalating tensions between the two nuclear powers. He also mocked Trump’s style, urging him not to act like "Sleepy Joe," Trump's nickname for President Biden.
Russian officials maintain that they will achieve their goals in Ukraine through either military or diplomatic means, though they say peace talks are currently impossible due to Kyiv’s rigid stance.
