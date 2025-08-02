403
Democratic Lawmakers Urge Trump to Achieve Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Four Democratic members of the House of Representatives pressed US President Donald Trump on Friday to help bring an end to the hostilities in the Gaza Strip by facilitating renewed peace discussions among all stakeholders.
Representatives Gregory Meeks, Rosa DeLauro, Jim Himes, and Jamie Raskin addressed a letter to Trump, expressing a "deep sense of urgency and moral responsibility."
They wrote, "The ongoing war in Gaza has reached a point of profound humanitarian crisis, geopolitical instability, and perilous risk for all involved."
In their message, the legislators appealed to Trump to leverage the full influence of U.S. diplomacy to secure an "immediate, just, and durable end to the conflict."
The group emphasized that the chief military aims of Israel’s campaign in Gaza "have long since been achieved."
Prolonging the conflict, they warned, risks further "exacerbating" regional unrest and worsening the humanitarian emergency, while also endangering the future stability of both Israeli and Palestinian populations.
"Now is the time for you to bring all relevant parties - Israel, Palestinian leaders, regional stakeholders, alongside the United States and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff - back to the negotiating table without delay," the lawmakers stated.
They also called on Trump to prioritize making a permanent ceasefire a "core objective" in his diplomatic initiatives.
