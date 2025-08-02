Turkmenistan, ADB Discuss Roadmap For WTO Accession And Trade Policy Reform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan held a high-level consultation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of the country's ongoing efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports, citing the Ministry.

The strategic dialogue was orchestrated by Zhanar Aitzhan, the Senior Policy Advisor for International Trade and Investment at ADB. The convening assembled stakeholders from the legislative body, trade ministry, monetary authority, customs administration, and additional pertinent entities-illustrating a synergistic interdepartmental strategy towards the World Trade Organization accession framework.



In the course of the assembly, Aitzhan delineated the requisite procedural protocols for accession to the WTO, encompassing the formulation of the Memorandum on the Foreign Trade Regime and the execution of bilateral negotiations. Significant focus was directed towards optimizing interagency synergy and leveraging best practices from global benchmarks, notably the case study of Kazakhstan's integration into the WTO framework. The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue to identify strategic pathways for augmenting technical assistance from ADB, encompassing capacity-building initiatives like targeted training modules and specialized seminars tailored for Turkmen professionals.