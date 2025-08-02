Turkmenistan, ADB Discuss Roadmap For WTO Accession And Trade Policy Reform
The strategic dialogue was orchestrated by Zhanar Aitzhan, the
Senior Policy Advisor for International Trade and Investment at
ADB. The convening assembled stakeholders from the legislative
body, trade ministry, monetary authority, customs administration,
and additional pertinent entities-illustrating a synergistic
interdepartmental strategy towards the World Trade Organization
accession framework.
In the course of the assembly, Aitzhan delineated the requisite procedural protocols for accession to the WTO, encompassing the formulation of the Memorandum on the Foreign Trade Regime and the execution of bilateral negotiations. Significant focus was directed towards optimizing interagency synergy and leveraging best practices from global benchmarks, notably the case study of Kazakhstan's integration into the WTO framework. The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue to identify strategic pathways for augmenting technical assistance from ADB, encompassing capacity-building initiatives like targeted training modules and specialized seminars tailored for Turkmen professionals.
