When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Date, Significance, Muhurat Time - All About The Festival Celebrating Brother-Sister Bond
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm on Saturday, August 9. Drik Panchang suggests that the auspicious thread ceremony sould be observed between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM.Also Read | Holidays in August 2025: Major festivals and celebrations this month Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat:
Purnima Tithi Begins - 2:12 PM on August 8
Purnima Tithi Ends - 1:24 PM on August 9
“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan,” Drik Panchang states.
It further notes,“Bhadra prevails during first half of Purnima Tithi. Hence one should wait for Bhadra to get over before starting any auspicious work.”Also Read | PM Modi urges citizens to suggest ideas for his Independence Day 2025 speech Raksha Bandhan significance
The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters celebrate their brothers and acknowledge their role by tying a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, a heartfelt ritual rooted in love and prayer. At the same time, brothers gift their sisters presents and promise lifelong support.
Its origin can be traced back to various mythological and historical stories, with its first use in the English language dating back to 1829. On of the legends suggest its roots in the tale of the goddess Lakshmi tying a rakhi to King Bali for protection and prosperity.Also Read | PM Modi attends Maldives' 60th Independence Day | In pictures
Marking an opportunity to strengthen bonds of friendship and brotherhood, the festival extends beyond blood relations. Often cousins, friends, community helpers, and even individuals who might not be related by blood celebrate the occasion with similar rituals.
