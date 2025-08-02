US Willfully Ceding The Energy Innovation Race To China
In one domain, AI, the US has far outpaced any other nation – though China looks to be closing the gap . In the other, energy, it has just tied its shoelaces together. The reason isn't technology, economics or, despite the government's official line, even national security. Rather, it is politics.
Since returning to the White House in January, Donald Trump has handed out huge wins to the coal and oil and gas industries. This is no great surprise . Trump has long been supportive of the US fossil fuel industry and, since his reelection, has appointed several former industry lobbyists to top political positions.
According to the Trump administration, national security requires gutting support for renewable energy while performing political CPR on the dying coal industry.
The reality is that, since 2019, the US has produced more oil, gas and coal annually than Americans want to use , with the rest exported and sold overseas. It is currently one of the most prolific exporters of fossil fuels in the world.
In short, the US does not have an energy security problem. It does, however, have an energy cost problem combined with a growing climate change crisis. These issues will only be made worse by Trump's enthusiasm for fossil fuels.
