Terrorist Killed In Overnight Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam: Army

2025-08-02 12:06:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Army on Saturday said that one unidentified terrorist has been killed in an overnight gunfight in Akhal area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X the army's Chinar Corps wrote,“Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact.

One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far continues,”.

The gunfight had erupted yesterday in a joint operation by police, army and CRPF with the terrorists.

