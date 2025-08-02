Terrorist Killed In Overnight Encounter In South Kashmir's Kulgam: Army
Taking on to micro-blogging platform X the army's Chinar Corps wrote,“Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact.
One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far continues,”.
The gunfight had erupted yesterday in a joint operation by police, army and CRPF with the terrorists.Read Also Encounter Rages In Kulgam Forests NIA Probes Killing of Pahalgam Mastermind
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment