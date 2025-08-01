Dubai: No Family Nearby? Mothers' Club Helps New Mums Find Support Circle Away From Home

The Mum Club Dubai, a local franchise of the UK-based community, has experienced remarkable growth since launching in November 2022. What began as a single monthly coffee club has expanded to eight events per month, serving over 3,000 active subscribers. The club welcomes mothers of all nationalities aged 20-40, creating an inclusive space for Dubai's diverse expatriate community.

The club's origin story reflects the challenges many expatriate mothers face. Founder Jo moved to Dubai several years ago without knowing anyone and wanted to connect with like-minded mothers. Having experienced the positive impact of The Mum Club community in her hometown, she approached The Mum Club UK about franchising when her family relocated to Dubai for her husband's work.

“Our mission is to create a safe, welcoming space where mums can take a moment for themselves ,” explains the club.“There are so many classes aimed at the babies, which is great, but sometimes the mum is forgotten about. Our club aims to bring mums together through our thoughtful events and supportive communities that are tailored for women's well-being.”

Dubai's challenges

Dubai presents specific obstacles for new mothers that differ from other cities.“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but what happens when you've moved abroad and hopped on a plane to live in a whole new country, away from your family and lifelong friends?” the club asks.“Increasingly, we see people moving to Dubai for a better life, but they are leaving behind their 'villages' and we need help.”

The city's fast-paced environment compounds these challenges.“Dubai is fast-paced, and maternity/paternity leave isn't always as long as what we may have in our home countries. Husbands go back to work quicker, leaving mothers at home and often isolated, not knowing anyone else to lean on.”

Dubai's multicultural, transient nature creates additional networking complexities.“Dubai is busy, Dubai is transient, and Dubai is multicultural. It's a hub for networking – but networking as a mother is different. Do we even speak the same language? Do you even want another friend? Where do we meet? And even when you feel like you know some friends, you can't get complacent as people's plans change all the time!”

The club's inclusive approach addresses these concerns directly:“We are here for mums full stop. That's any mums, any age and any nationality.” They provide qualified babysitting help at most events and ensure staff are present to welcome mothers so“no one is ever left to feel by themselves.”

Diverse activities

The club offers diverse programming, including breakfast clubs, fitness classes, and cinema screenings. Their breakfast clubs have become particularly popular, providing“a breath of fresh air for mums offering a relaxed, stylish space to connect with other women who get it while enjoying great food, real conversations, and a moment to focus on you (not just the kids).”

Cinema clubs feature a unique format where mothers enjoy a breakfast buffet and networking opportunity before watching the latest releases in Roxy Platinum reclining seats.“We have our own private screen and so we lift the lighting for mums to be able to tend to their babies throughout, and the sound is lowered so it's baby-friendly. It's a gorgeous morning.”

One standout offering is Reformer Pilates classes, where“you can have your baby next to you whilst you do your class. Our on-hand babysitters are there to help you so you can get the most out of your workout.”

Venue selection reflects careful consideration of mothers' needs. The club seeks locations that accommodate 30 mothers with babies and prams, offer easy accessibility with nearby parking, provide comfortable baby changing facilities, maintain aesthetically pleasing atmospheres, and serve excellent food and coffee.“There are numerous restaurants in Dubai, endless in fact, but we set ourselves the mission to search for the best and most convenient with the mum in mind. There are many baby-friendly venues, but our goal is to make it the most 'mum' friendly.”

Weather considerations are crucial in Dubai's extreme climate.“We have specific events which we can run outside, but we only do these in the cooler winter months, and then we move them to alternate venues inside when it's too hot again!”

'The unicorn I needed'

Nazli de Gee's experience illustrates the club's impact. The 32-year-old South African mother of four children - Mikhail (11), Aiden (8), Alana (3), and Mila (2) - moved to the UAE in 2022 when her husband Wesley received a job offer. The family completed their relocation within two months.

“When we moved to the UAE, everything felt like a whirlwind. Within six months, I was pregnant with our fourth baby. We were still trying to settle in, I had no family, no friends, no car and suddenly I went from a working woman with a career in marketing to a stay-at-home mom, just trying to keep it together,” Nazli recalls. During this transition, she also launched her small business, Peek-a-Boo.

“So after a few months of trying to adult, mom, wife, mompreneur and socialise all at once, I saw The Mum Club on Instagram and I figured The Mum Club might just be the unicorn I needed - moms, coffee, conversation, and someone else entertaining the baby for once? Count me in. Sanity brought me to The Mum Club... and it didn't disappoint.”

Nazli discovered the club during a 2am Instagram scroll while feeding her baby.“It felt like a sign... or at least a well-targeted ad.” She was hoping to“meet some like-minded moms who get it: the chaos, the love, the sleep deprivation. Somewhere I could actually have an adult conversation that didn't involve the words 'potty' or 'snack,' and maybe just maybe finish a hot cup of coffee without reheating it three times.”

Her first experience exceeded expectations.“It was honestly lovely, the hosts were very friendly and welcoming. I met so many amazing women from all over the world who were going through similar things, trying to navigate motherhood in a new country, just like me. We talked nonstop from beginning to end, and it was exactly what I needed at the time, both mentally and emotionally. It felt like a reset button.”

Overcoming barriers

Before joining, Nazli faced significant isolation challenges.“Dubai is dazzling, but it can be incredibly isolating without your village. Although I have my husband, who is my best friend and very supportive and hands-on, I still felt somewhat alone. In the early days, it felt like everyone had their crew except me. There were moments I'd go days without adult conversation - unless you count asking Siri how to remove crayon from walls.”

The absence of extended family support proved particularly difficult.“Not having grandparents pop by or aunties take over for an hour made everything feel heavier. I missed the 'drop-by support' and those impromptu family meals that feed your soul more than your stomach. Here, every bit of help had to be scheduled and sometimes paid for.”

The practical challenges of going out with children in Dubai were substantial.“Going out with four kids feels less like a casual outing and more like prepping for a full-on military operation - timings, snacks, backups, and all. While Dubai is quite kid-friendly, it's surprisingly hard to find cafes that truly cater to babies or toddlers. Most places offer colouring pages and a few crayons, but that only buys you about six minutes of peace.”

Finding suitable activities proved equally challenging.“In the beginning, it was really difficult. There just weren't many options that I knew of, and I often felt like I had to choose between what I needed and what was good for my baby.”

Meeting other mothers presented its own obstacles.“It was surprisingly hard. Unless you randomly bond with a mom over rogue raisins in a play area, it's awkward. Most meetups felt too formal or forced.” Barriers included“time, energy, and the weird fear of rejection (yes, even as grownups). Sometimes you don't want to seem desperate or intrusive.”

Life-changing impact

The club transformed Nazli's experience in multiple ways.“In more ways than I can count. It gave me a sense of belonging and reminded me that motherhood isn't meant to be done in isolation. Now I have friends who get it, who've cried over sleepless nights and laughed over exploding nappies. Emotionally, I feel lighter, more seen, and a lot more human.”

The club also provided unexpected professional benefits.“As a mompreneur, The Mum Club became more than just a support circle, it turned into a powerful networking space. I got to connect with my exact target audience (aka other amazing moms!) and even had the chance to showcase my small business, Peek-a-Boo AE, at one of the Breakfast Mornings. Coffee, connection, and a little brand visibility? Win-win-win.”

The club's format proved ideal for busy mothers.“The Mum Club has been the perfect balance. My baby's happy, stimulated, and safely entertained while I get to enjoy a proper breakfast, hot coffee (a rare luxury!), thoughtful goodie bags, and genuine conversations with a lovely group of moms. Sometimes there are expert talks too, which is like a bonus TED Talk in your morning. All that, for a small cost? Honestly... what more can you ask for? And I leave feeling refreshed, not depleted.”

The organic nature of connections appealed to Nazli.“The Mum Club made it organic like speed-dating for mom friends, but with better coffee and less pressure. The Mum Club gave me a space where everyone wanted to connect and it removed the awkwardness. Now, I've got a circle of strong, hilarious, supportive women who've become more like family.”