Qatari Reserve Team Defeat Kuwait In Arab Basketball Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Qatari Reserve Team defeated Kuwaiti counterpart 72-69 on Friday in the 4th round of the 26th Arab Basketball Championship held in Bahrain, which concludes on Saturday.

The match witnessed intense competition, reflecting the intensity of the competition in this edition of the tournament. The Qatari team managed to end the first period in their favor by one point (18-17), before the Kuwaiti team turned the tables and led 23-21, before ending the third period in its favor 17-16.

In the fourth period, the Qatari team imposed its style and succeeded in winning the final period 17-12, securing the victory and raising their score to 7 points, while the Kuwaiti team reached 5 points, finishing last in the standings.

This is the second consecutive victory for the Qatari reserve team in the tournament, following their 78-71 victory over the UAE in the previous round.

The Qatari team will conclude its participation in the tournament tomorrow, Saturday, by facing its Tunisian team, who have 9 points.