XIXILI Empowers Nursing Mothers With Expert Advice By Ricca Tai

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – 2 August 2025 – In commemoration of Breastfeeding Week 2025, XIXILI shows its commitment to inclusivity by collaborating with Ricca Tai, a licensed pharmacist with a special focus on mothercare, post-natal wellness, and breastfeeding support, to provide expert breastfeeding advice for mothers.

XIXILI's Award Winning Ultra Soft Pansy Wireless Nursing Bra

“Breastfeeding can be both rewarding and challenging, particularly for new mothers learning how to express milk comfortably and effectively,” says XIXILI spokesperson Grace Tan.“It's a deeply personal journey that requires patience, support, and the right tools to ensure both mother and baby feel nurtured throughout the experience.”

According to Grace, XIXILI remains dedicated to supporting breastfeeding mothers with thoughtfully designed nursing bras that prioritise comfort, functionality, and confidence. This combined initiative with Ricca Tai reflects the brand's ethos of empowering mothers with products that support their needs during this important stage of life.

Expert Advice For New Mothers

When it comes to breastfeeding, Ricca advises that women obtain an accurate measurement of their nipples to help determine the correct breast shield size, which significantly impacts comfort and milk output. She advises measuring the nipple diameter (excluding the areola) in millimetres after breastfeeding or pumping and adding 2–4 mm to determine the appropriate flange size. A poorly fitted shield may cause discomfort, reduced milk flow, or nipple damage.

The Importance of Nursing Bras & Breast Pumps

Maintaining proper posture can enhance the pumping experience. An upright, well-supported position with relaxed shoulders is recommended. Hands-free pumping bras or dual-function nursing bras can help keep flanges securely in place, reducing arm strain and allowing mothers to focus on other tasks. Ricca further states that techniques such as applying warm compresses, gentle massage, and maintaining skin-to-skin contact with the baby can also support milk let-down.

When selecting a breast pump, she notes that lifestyle requirements should guide the decision. Manual or single electric pumps are suitable for occasional use, whereas double electric or hospital-grade pumps are ideal for regular pumping. For mothers who value discretion and mobility, wearable, hands-free pumps with quiet operation and leak-proof designs are practical options.

XIXILI's Innovative Designs For Breastfeeding Mothers

The Ultra Soft Pansy Maternity Nursing Bra is designed to offer both comfort and practicality for new mothers. This seamless maternity bra is ideal for wearing at home or on casual days out, providing a wire-free, high-coverage fit.

Crafted with ultra-soft, stretchy knitted fabric, it features removable cup pads for optional shaping and coverage, a breathable centre mesh panel for better ventilation, and a wide, snug elastic band under the bust for lasting comfort. The U-shape back wing, adjustable shoulder straps, and three-panel hook fastening offer reliable support, while easy-access clips allow breastfeeding with just one hand.

By combining thoughtful design with comfort and elegance, XIXILI's nursing bra and bralette collections are crafted to help mothers feel both supported and confident throughout their breastfeeding journey. The collections are available online and at XIXILI boutiques nationwide. For more information, visit XIXILI's official website .