Short-Term Rental Platforms Such As Airbnb Constitute Unfair Competition For Hotels In Panama -
Given this scenario, the Apatel leader highlighted that the number of available rental units in the country grew by 11% between 2023 and 2024, while the number grew by 13% between 2024 and 2025. However, hotel occupancy in the country, which consists of 20,000 rooms, has remained stable. She also emphasized that, although Panama City has the largest concentration of rooms, there are also options at various prices in the interior.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment