Furthering Implementation Of The Peace Agreement Between The Democratic Republic Of The Congo And The Republic Of Rwanda

In support of implementation of the Peace Agreement Between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda (Rwanda) signed in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025, the United States hosted two sets of meetings on July 30 through August 1, 2025, focused on implementation of the security aspects of the agreement and building a framework for regional economic growth opportunities, which together are critical to achieving long-term stability and durable peace in the Great Lakes region. This bilateral initiative is designed to unlock the immense economic potential of the Great Lakes region made possible only through the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

On August 1, representatives from the DRC and Rwanda, facilitated by the United States, initialed the text of the Regional Economic Integration Framework Tenets, a requirement outlined in the Peace Agreement. Through joint coordination in areas including energy, infrastructure, mining, national park management and tourism, and public health, the DRC and Rwanda will drive economic progress and improve the lives of people and the communities where they live across the Great Lakes region.

Also on July 31, DRC and Rwandan delegations held the first meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee to support implementation of the Peace Agreement Between the DRC and Rwanda, observed by the United States, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union facilitator) and the African Union Commission. The Committee serves as a platform for implementing the Peace Agreement and resolving disputes. At its first meeting, participants appointed Chairpersons to the Commission, agreed to governing terms, and prepared for the launch of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism.

This week’s meetings represent a significant step forward in implementing the Peace Agreement, with the DRC and Rwanda taking meaningful actions to advance security and economic cooperation. The United States reaffirms its commitment to supporting these efforts and, as the parties make progress implementing the Peace Agreement, looks forward to hosting the Summit of the Heads of State in Washington, D.C., to drive peace, stability, and economic prosperity.