Over 15M Tonnes Of New-Harvest Grain Already Gathered Across Ukraine
“As of August 1, 2025, a total of 15,474 thousand tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops were harvested from 4,423.9 thousand hectares. Overall, 39% of crop fields sown with grain and leguminous crops were threshed,” the report states.
In particular, Ukrainian farmers gathered 11.36 million tonnes of wheat from 3.05 million hectares, 3.57 million tonnes of barley from 1.01 million hectares, and 492.2 thousand tonnes of peas from 208.2 thousand hectares.
Additionally, a total of 50.4 thousand tonnes of other new-harvest grain was collected from 145.5 thousand hectares.
In regional terms, the highest yield of grain and leguminous crops was gathered in the Odesa region (more than 3.09 million tonnes from 1.07 million hectares).
Among the leaders, there are also the Kirovohrad region (1.93 million tonnes from 462.9 thousand hectares) and the Poltava region (1.52 million tonnes from 344.7 thousand hectares).
Farmers from the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions began to harvest millet. Currently, 83 million tonnes of millet was gathered from 1.2 thousand hectares.
As for rapeseed, a total of 1.76 million tonnes was harvested from 781.9 thousand hectares.
A reminder that export prices for wheat in Ukraine had reduced amid the growing supply. However, the market remains tense due to harvesting delays.
