North Carolina Homebuyers Can Now Submit Offers With Just A Tap Thanks To Houzeo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Houzeo's latest feature, homebuyers in North Carolina can submit offers directly through the app in minutes. RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has launched its new“Make an Offer” feature, giving North Carolina homebuyers a faster way to submit offers on properties. This new tool simplifies the homebuying process by allowing users to make offers directly through Houzeo's platform, making it quicker and more efficient.Making an offer used to be a lengthy and complicated process, but with Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, it's now possible to submit offers in minutes. Buyers can also share their pre-approval status to help sellers make quick decisions. As house prices in North Carolina continue to fluctuate, this feature provides buyers with a fast, real-time way to lock in offers on homes they are interested in. For buyers who need expert guidance, Houzeo connects them with a local real estate agent.Whether a buyer is looking to make an offer on a new homes for sale in Durham or is deciding between a 2-bed, 2-bath and a 3-bed, 2-bath property in Raleigh, Houzeo connects them with a local agent within minutes of their inquiry. This ensures that every buyer receives the support they need throughout their homebuying journey. Real-time alerts and notifications from Houzeo also keep buyers informed of their offer status and agent connections.With access to over 135,000 North Carolina houses for sale , along with features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and Social Sharing, Houzeo is quickly emerging as the modern alternative to traditional homebuying in North Carolina. And, all these features are available on the Houzeo mobile app as well! The app allows buyers to explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, shortlist homes, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers-all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

