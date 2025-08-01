Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Deploys Nuclear Subs In Row With Russia

2025-08-01 07:08:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines yesterday in an extraordinary escalation of what had been an online war of words with a Russian official over Ukraine and tariffs. Trump and Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's security council, have been sparring on social media for days. Trump's post on his Truth Social platform abruptly took that spat into the very real - and rarely publicised - sphere of nuclear forces.

