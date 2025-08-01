Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Export Landscape Brightens With Strong Gold Trade Growth

2025-08-01 07:08:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan earned $144 million from gold exports in the period from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the July edition of the "Export Review" released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAECR) indicates that this figure marks a significant increase of $86 million, or 2.5 times more than the same period in the previous year.

In June alone, gold exports amounted to $25 million, representing a $10 million or 78.7 percent rise compared to June 2024.

Azerbaijan's overall non-oil exports from January through June 2025 grew by 9.9 percent year-on-year, reaching $1.8 billion.

