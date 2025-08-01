Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pres. Orders Deployment Of Two Nuclear Submariness After Russian Statement


2025-08-01 07:05:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump ordered on Friday the deployment of two nuclear submarines to appropriate sites after what he described as a provocative statement by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions," the US leader wrote on the Truth Social platform.
He said the step was necessary after the statement "just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."
"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
On Thursday, Medvedev warned that Trump should be mindful of "how dangerous the fabled 'Dead Hand' can be", a reference to Russia's Cold War-era nuclear weapons system.
Earlier this week, Trump attacked Medvedev while discussing trade between India and Russia.
"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump wrote.
"Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!"
For his part, Medvedev appeared to relish how his words provoke the US president.
"If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path," Medvedev responded in a post on Telegram.
Medvedev then proceeded to reference the zombie apocalypse series The Walking Dead, in an apparent nod to the devastation Russia has the power to cause.
"And as for the 'dead economy' of India and Russia and 'entering dangerous territory' - well, let Trump remember his favorite films about the 'Walking Dead'." (end)
