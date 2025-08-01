Marketwise Declares Quarterly And Special Dividend Totaling $0.40 Per Class A Share Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or“the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of Class A common stock of $0.20 per share on July 31, 2025. An equivalent and proportionate distribution of $0.20 per unit has also been approved to holders of MarketWise, LLC units (the Class B common stock).

The Company also announced a special dividend to shareholders of Class A common stock of $0.20 per share.

The regular dividend, distribution, and the special dividend will be paid on September 25, 2025. The Record Date is August 15, 2025.

The Company also announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

In addition to the required SEC filings, the Company will also be providing an earnings press release which will contain supplemental information. The Company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to MarketWise at ... . Interested investors and other parties may access the financial disclosures in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise's products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact

Email: ...

MarketWise Media Contact

Email: ...