774 Seaview Drive Hits The Market: Rare Juno Beach Townhome With Private Beach Access And Dual En-Suite Bedrooms

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare opportunity has surfaced along one of Florida's most coveted coastlines. 774 Seaview Drive, located in the heart of Juno Beach, delivers private beach access, effortless indoor-outdoor living, and walkability to the iconic Juno Pier and coastal trails-all tucked inside a quiet, gated community.

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome blends location, lifestyle, and clean coastal design. Set just steps from the sand, the home is part of Seaview at Juno Beach, a boutique enclave offering a beautifully maintained pool and a direct beach path-no car needed.

"It's not just the beach access or the balconies off both suites-it's the way the natural light from the skylights transforms the space," said listing agent Drew Saporito with eXp Luxury. "Everything about it feels calm, coastal, and effortless."

Inside, soaring 10-foot ceilings and two skylights flood the main level with light, while an open-concept layout connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas to a private, fenced patio-perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings under the palms.

Each bedroom is en-suite and features its own private balcony and built-in closets. The primary suite offers a bay-style window and a spa-inspired bath with a jetted soaking tub, glass shower, and dual vanities. The second suite overlooks the community pool and includes a full bath-ideal for guests or work-from-home flexibility.

The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry-designed for both weekend entertaining and everyday living.

Tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, 774 Seaview Drive offers easy access to everything that makes Juno Beach one of South Florida's most beloved beach towns. With private beach access just steps from the front door, this home captures the best of coastal living: relaxed, refined, and low-maintenance.

The Seaview community is pet-friendly and ideal for full-time residents or as a weekend retreat.

To view the full listing and image gallery, visit:

Media Contact

Drew Saporito

561-309-3571

[email protected]



SOURCE Andrew Saporito PA

