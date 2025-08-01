HIP Video Promo Presents: Robbie Rosen X Coffeeshop Premiere All New Lyric Video 'All That Matters' On Music-News

Robbie Rosen and Coffeeshop Reunite on Epic New Pop/EDM Anthem "All That Matters"

NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Though Robbie Rosen and Coffeeshop live thousands of miles apart, separated by continents and even an entire ocean, they've managed to carve their names into the world of Pop-EDM, not just by contributing to the genre, but by helping shape its future. All connected by Rob Aster, the storytelling connoisseur behind award-winning music production boutique RRHOT LLC and record Label iDreamology, the forces driving Rosen and Coffeeshop's meteoric rise are a tightly knit team of creators-a collection of sharp minds and fierce talent who have found a musical family in one another. Together, they craft music that speaks to the present moment-tuned in to humanity's modern-day vibrations and needs-dedicated to pushing the envelope while putting smiles on fans' faces across the globe.

Songwriter Beth Francos' lifelong dream was to become a professional songwriter, and her perceptive, sensitive view of the world lays the groundwork for the team's universally resonant anthems. She works closely with Robbie Rosen in the early stages-a singer and instrumentalist whose soaring vocals and poignant lyricism have graced hundreds of EDM tracks, garnering over 100 million streams on Spotify and counting. Like they were destined to create together, they bring ideas to life with ease, infusing each track with the passion and relatability that so often define stories of tenacity and triumph. Coffeeshop (aka Giacomo Alloesio) then joins in to inject his signature EDM flair-a skill that's earned the bright producer, engineer, musician, and artist numerous releases with top EDM labels and collaborators, with no signs of slowing down. Once the team is properly blown away, Rob Aster ties it all together and sends it out in the world for the human family to enjoy. Undoubtedly, they've hit their stride, and they're coming out guns blazing, all in the hopes of making some serious musical magic.

A baseline of familiarity and comfort has only grown since this team began making music together, fostering an environment where creative risks and experimentation with new sounds and ideas are deeply encouraged.

In the past, Franco has remarked that Coffeeshop possesses a rare ability to“give the song a soul.” He's equipped with an instinctive sense of exactly what a track desires and the expertise to craft a perfectly balanced, exhilarating soundscape. Maintaining the cinematic allure of the original melody, the track twinkles like the rolling waves of a gentle sea-before bursting into a powerful explosion of danceable bliss. Coffeeshop's future bass style drips with urgency and vitality, evoking the feeling that something momentous is about to happen, like being thrust into a turning point the moment it tips.

Those who have been“playing careful games of wait and see” for too long will be immediately allured by the soft acoustics and Rosen's soft-spoken, spirit-lifting vocals-and will leave with an entirely new outlook. It's as if he's speaking directly to listeners, like a friend, or maybe something more, who understands the deep well of emotions churning inside, the dreams lingering just beneath the surface that just need a gentle nudge. Despite its romantic atmosphere,“All That Matters” resonates universally because everyone, deep down, longs to break free from the chains of fear and hesitation.“Everyone is afraid, but they don't want to say it,” he sings,“so let's do it anyway.” With that quiet push, he offers a much-needed reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and that empowerment often begins with support and self-belief.

The accompanying lyric video adds to a budding signature visual style defined by bold, emotive imagery, breathing life into the moment when everything else falls to the wayside, and two people decide to take on life-hand in hand. Each dynamic shot loosely tells the story of two lovers stuck on the shore, yearning to sail away towards their next adventure. In a world where“there are no guarantees,” Rosen and Coffeeshop paint a reality in which reclaiming one's time and chasing after what one truly wants is always within reach, no matter where one comes from or who they are. As they join Rosen's soul-stirring, ascending belts, they're invited to fully live in the present and take a leap that can change everything for the better-because at the end of the day, all that matters is here and now.

