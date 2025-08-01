403
Gold Takes Flight As Weak U.S. Payrolls Spark Market Alarm
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 1, 2025, gold soared after the U.S. payroll report fell far short of forecasts, as officially reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and reflected in New York's afternoon COMEX trading.
Gold futures prices for August delivery climbed 1.73% to $3,350.10 per troy ounce by midday, tracking a move of comparable size in international spot prices.
The report showed only 73,000 jobs added in July, missing the 100,000 expected by analysts. Moreover, downward revisions for May and June revealed that 258,000 previously reported jobs had never materialized.
This news shook traders as it signaled a slowdown in the U.S. labor market 's momentum. Treasury yields reacted immediately by dropping, and the dollar lost ground against major currencies.
Investors seeking safety turned to gold, while speculation mounted that the Federal Reserve would need to lower interest rates sooner. Economists noted that persistent tariff risks and slipping corporate profits further pressured policymakers.
Lower rates improve gold's appeal because the metal does not offer any yield, so as rates fall, gold becomes relatively more attractive for investors.
Trading volume on key exchanges spiked in the wake of the payroll data. U.S. ETF flows showed net inflows, reflecting strong institutional interest.
In Asia, major physical gold markets including Shanghai and Mumbai experienced brisk buying, with Indian and Chinese buyers stepping in whenever prices eased briefly.
Technical analysis confirmed the market's reaction. The daily chart showed price consolidating near the upper end of its recent range, with the 20-day moving average acting as support.
Gold Surges on Jobs Miss as Technicals and Macro Risks Align
The price was also close to the upper Bollinger Band. The RSI hovered at neutral but started to tilt higher, while the MACD signaled sluggish momentum.
The most significant move emerged in the four-hour chart, which displayed a sharp reversal from previous losses, confirmed by a surge in both price and volume following the payroll news.
The MACD crossed upward, and the RSI rebounded from oversold territory. Price action broke above short-term resistance around $3,349, a bullish sign as volume validated the move.
An analysis of the Global Liquidity Index, represented by a yellow line on the charts, demonstrated erratic flows prior to the published data, then a notable dip as investors relocated capital into gold and other defensive assets.
Gold's rally reflected hard facts: economic uncertainty, declining Treasury yields, a weakening U.S. dollar, and technical breakouts all converged within a matter of hours.
Persistent macro risks and a miss in the jobs report changed the narrative for both short-term traders and long-term investors, confirming gold's position, for now, as the asset of choice when confidence falters.
