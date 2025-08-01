403
Brazil's Industrial Sector Stagnates Amid Global Economic Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to official Brazilian government figures released on Friday, August 1, 2025, industrial production growth remained sluggish in June. Year-on-year output dropped by 1.3%, significantly missing the anticipated decline of only 0.6%.
Month-on-month figures showed marginal improvement, increasing just 0.1%, but this fell short of the projected 0.4% growth. Brazil's manufacturing sector continues to reflect underlying weaknesses.
The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for July stood at 48.2, marking a slight contraction from the previous month's 48.3. A PMI below 50 signifies shrinking activity, highlighting persistent challenges within the manufacturing industry.
The backdrop to Brazil's industrial performance involves global market uncertainties and domestic economic hurdles. Inflation remains controlled at 2.0% year-on-year, aligning with market expectations.
This indicates stable prices but also underscores weak consumer demand, affecting industrial productivity. Businesses remain cautious, limiting investment in expansion and new projects.
The latest figures echo broader global trends seen in other major economies, with Germany's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 and the U.S. PMI declining to 48.0. Brazil, integrated into global supply chains, is feeling the ripple effects of weaker international demand.
