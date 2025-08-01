403
Brazil's Supreme Court Steps Forward Amid U.S. Actions, Highlighting Established Power Dynamics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Just one day after the United States targeted Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act, the Supreme Court itself, rather than Brazil's elected government, took center stage to respond.
The swift reaction from the Court, led by its President Luís Roberto Barroso, underscores the judiciary's long-established role as Brazil's principal voice during significant national and international crises.
Barroso, addressing the first Supreme Court session following the U.S. actions, declared judicial independence as fundamental.
He insisted all defendants, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, would face trials based solely on evidence, free from external influence. "We will not accept interference from any quarter," he firmly stated.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes openly rejected the U.S. measures, labeling them coercive and an affront to Brazilian sovereignty.
Moraes further criticized individuals abroad he called "traitors," accusing them of instigating foreign pressures against Brazil's democratic institutions.
Justice Gilmar Mendes supported Moraes, framing the U.S. actions as part of a broader attempt by extremists to weaken the judiciary.
Mendes suggested the real motive behind these measures stemmed from recent Supreme Court decisions holding powerful technology companies accountable for user-generated content.
Attorney General Paulo Gonet and Solicitor General Jorge Messias backed the Supreme Court's stance, denouncing foreign interference and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding judicial autonomy and national sovereignty.
Brazil's Supreme Court Takes Center Stage Amid Bolsonaro Trials
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's delayed and comparatively restrained response further emphasized the judiciary's historically central authority in Brazil.
Although Lula later convened meetings with Supreme Court justices, his initial cautious silence highlighted a clear reality: Brazil's Supreme Court consistently takes the lead when critical political confrontations arise.
While the U.S. justified its actions as a defense against alleged unfair targeting of Bolsonaro, Brazilian authorities maintain that legal processes will proceed transparently and independently.
Bolsonaro faces serious charges, including attempted coup and armed conspiracy, with trials scheduled to start imminently.
This incident clearly illustrates the established reality within Brazil's political landscape, reaffirming that the Supreme Court, more than the executive branch, plays a decisive role in managing the country's response to major political and international challenges.
