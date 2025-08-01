Trump Orders Nuclear Sub Deployment After Medvedev's 'Provocative' Remarks

President Donald Trump said on Friday he has ordered two U.S. nuclear submarines to be positioned in appropriate regions in response to what he called“highly provocative” statements by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Now serving as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Medvedev made remarks Trump described as“foolish and inflammatory,” prompting the move as a precaution.“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

