Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global collagen peptides market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing health awareness and the rising demand for protein-rich, functional ingredients. Consumers are turning to supplements that promote overall health, particularly for improving joint function, bone density, and skin health. Known for their excellent absorption and ease of digestion, collagen peptides are gaining traction across the nutraceutical and functional food industries.

The surging popularity of fitness and active lifestyles has further fueled demand, as athletes and fitness enthusiasts use collagen to aid in muscle recovery and support connective tissues. In the beauty and personal care sector, collagen peptides are increasingly featured in ingestible products targeting anti-aging and skin rejuvenation. Moreover, the market benefits from a broader trend toward clean-label and natural products, with collagen peptides aligning well with these consumer expectations. Their role in preventive healthcare is also expanding, especially in health-conscious and developed regions, where they are widely used as dietary supplements.

Market Dynamics Rising geriatric demographic drives the global market

The global market is experiencing strong growth due to the rising elderly population. As people age, their natural collagen production declines, leading to common signs of aging such as wrinkles, joint discomfort, and weakened bones. To counter these effects, many older adults are increasingly relying on collagen peptides to maintain skin elasticity, joint mobility, and bone health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in 2023, approximately 1.1 billion people worldwide were aged 60 or older, making up nearly 12% of the global population. This figure is projected to surge to 1.4 billion by 2030, or roughly 14–15%, equating to one in six individuals.

Consequently, demand for collagen-infused nutraceuticals is growing rapidly, especially in aging nations like Japan, Germany, and Italy. This reflects a broader shift toward using collagen peptides as part of preventive healthcare and healthy aging strategies.

Innovative product formats create tremendous opportunities

The global market is witnessing a surge in innovative product formats aimed at enhancing consumer convenience, bioavailability, and engagement. Formats such as gummies, ready-to-drink beverages, powders, and functional shots align with on-the-go lifestyles and appeal to diverse consumer preferences. These delivery systems not only improve ease of use but also enhance nutrient absorption and sensory experience, encouraging wider adoption.

A key example is PB Leiner's launch of SOLUGEL® Supra at Vitafoods Europe 2025, an ultra-low molecular weight fish collagen (500 Da) with 45% di- and tripeptides, offering absorption up to four times faster than standard collagen. Its excellent solubility and fast bioavailability make it ideal for use in beauty beverages, powders, and gummies.

Such innovations are opening new growth avenues by addressing consumer demand for fast-acting, effective, and enjoyable nutritional solutions, thereby broadening market penetration across global regions.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global collagen peptides market, driven by high consumer awareness regarding health, wellness, and anti-aging solutions. The U.S. leads the region, with increasing adoption of collagen supplements in sports nutrition, beauty, and joint health categories. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (2023), over 77% of U.S. adults consume dietary supplements, with collagen being among the fastest-growing categories.

Major players like Vital Proteins, acquired by Nestlé Health Science, have expanded aggressively through retail and online platforms. Additionally, brands are launching innovative delivery forms such as collagen-infused waters and protein bars to appeal to younger, health-conscious consumers. Canada is also witnessing growth, supported by clean-label preferences and increased online supplement sales. Regulatory clarity from the FDA and Health Canada further supports product innovation and consumer trust in collagen peptide-based offerings.

Key Highlights



The global collagen peptides market size was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.47 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By source, the global collagen peptides market is segmented into bovine, porcine, marine, poultry, and others.

By form, the market is categorized into powder, liquid, capsules/tablets, and others.

By application, the market includes nutritional products, food & beverages, cosmeceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into online retail and offline retail. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Rousselot (Darling Ingredients)Gelita AGNitta Gelatin Inc.Holista CollTech Ltd.Tessenderlo Group (PB Leiner)Vital Proteins LLCWeishardt GroupAmicogen Inc.GelnexEwald-Gelatine GmbH Recent Developments

In July 2025, Nutrishop introduced a decadent chocolate‐flavored version of its best‐selling multi‐source collagen peptides. Formulated with 10 g of collagen per serving sourced from bovine, chicken, marine, and eggshell (Types I, II, III, V, X). The formula is free from artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, and is available exclusively online and at Nutrishop stores.

Segmentation

By SourceBovinePorcineMarinePoultryOthersBy FormPowderLiquidCapsules/TabletsOthersBy ApplicationNutritional ProductsFood & BeveragesCosmeceuticalsPharmaceuticalsOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailOffline RetailBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report