Bewhere Holdings Inc. Announces Grant Of Options To Certain Directors


2025-08-01 03:09:27
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, announces that it has granted to certain directors options to purchase in the aggregate 550,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.76 per share, which options will expire on July 16, 2030, and vest quarterly over two years.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

