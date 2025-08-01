War Update: 70 Clashes Reported On Frontline, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information was provided in an operational update issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on August 1, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces launched mortar and artillery attacks on Ukraine's border areas today, targeting several settlements in the Sumy region-among them Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Chuikivka, Shalyhyne, Bobylivka, Myropilske, Popivka, and Khliborob-as well as Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one out of three enemy attacks, with combat still ongoing. Russian forces have employed 11 guided aerial bombs in these areas today and conducted 159 strikes, including seven MLRS attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted to assault Ukrainian positions near Krasne Pershe, but were effectively repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian invaders made three attempts to advance near Holubivka, all of which were met with resistance.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched seven attacks targeting Ukrainian positions in the areas of Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova. One combat engagement remains active, with Ukrainian defenders holding their ground and continuing to inflict casualties on the enemy.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops launched attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and in the direction of Zvanivka. One assault has already been repelled, while two clashes remain ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Bila Hora, but the attack was successfully halted.

In the Toretsk sector , four clashes have taken place since morning in the areas of Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandr-Kalynove.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the most active battleground. Russian forces have made 34 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from positions near Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razin, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut. Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled 30 of these attacks, while four clashes are still in progress.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, and Voskresenka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces targeted Bilohiria with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the invaders launched seven attacks against Ukrainian positions. One combat engagement remains ongoing, and the settlement of Kozatske was hit by a Russian air strike.

Today, Russian forces have not carried out offensive operations in the Orikhiv and the Huliaipole sectors .

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, the cities of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and their surrounding areas remain on the main axis of Russian strikes.