About 70% Of Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Passes Through The Baltic Sea Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, at the Polish minister's residence in Chobielin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I would like to remind you that about 70% of the 'shadow fleet' transporting Russian oil passes through the Baltic Sea. There is also significant potential here, which I believe remains underutilized by our European partners, particularly the Baltic States," he said.

The minister noted that Poland will assume the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States in the upcoming term, emphasizing the importance of addressing this issue.

Sybiha also called for sanctions to be imposed on specific individuals involved in the unlawful sentencing of Ukrainian military personnel and the abduction of children.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law applying sanctions to vessels and aircraft, with 291 votes in favor. The law provides for the imposition of sanctions on ships and aircraft involved in Russia's shadow transportation of oil and oil products, weapons, and military personnel.