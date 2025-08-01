Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts First Int'l Trampoline Gymnastics Training Camp (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)For the first time, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted an international trampoline gymnastics training camp organized under the initiative of European Gymnastics and coordinated by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Trend reports via the AGF.

The camp took place from July 28 through August 1 and brought together athletes, coaches, and international experts from Azerbaijan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden.

The overarching objective of the camp was to optimize the technical acumen and physical conditioning of the participating gymnasts, thereby fortifying their competitive readiness for international events. Training modules encompassed the intricacies of tumbling techniques and the specialized dynamics of double mini-trampoline disciplines.

Experts attending the camp included President of the European Gymnastics Trampoline Technical Committee Babette van Wetering, Vice President Luis Nunes, and international representatives Samuel Castro, Anette Dalsten, Sergio Lucas, and Adil Huseynzade.

In addition to the athletic program, a cultural itinerary was arranged for the participants. Visiting gymnasts and experts had the opportunity to explore historical and modern landmarks in Baku, learning more about the country's rich heritage, architecture, and contemporary development.