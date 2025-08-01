Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts First Int'l Trampoline Gymnastics Training Camp (PHOTO)
The camp took place from July 28 through August 1 and brought together athletes, coaches, and international experts from Azerbaijan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden.
The overarching objective of the camp was to optimize the technical acumen and physical conditioning of the participating gymnasts, thereby fortifying their competitive readiness for international events. Training modules encompassed the intricacies of tumbling techniques and the specialized dynamics of double mini-trampoline disciplines.
Experts attending the camp included President of the European Gymnastics Trampoline Technical Committee Babette van Wetering, Vice President Luis Nunes, and international representatives Samuel Castro, Anette Dalsten, Sergio Lucas, and Adil Huseynzade.
In addition to the athletic program, a cultural itinerary was arranged for the participants. Visiting gymnasts and experts had the opportunity to explore historical and modern landmarks in Baku, learning more about the country's rich heritage, architecture, and contemporary development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment