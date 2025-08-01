Mount Calvary Lutheran Church In Lancaster Leads 2025 Pro-Life Lutheran Gathering At Pennsylvania March For Life In Harrisburg, PA

LANCASTER, PA - This September, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Lancaster is taking the lead in a powerful movement for life, justice, and faith. On Monday, September 22, 2025, members of Lutherans for Life from Lancaster County will join thousands of Pennsylvanians in Harrisburg for the annual March for Life Pennsylvania, a peaceful and passionate demonstration for the protection of pre-born lives and the support of families in crisis. The day will begin with a special Lutheran gathering at the Hilton Harrisburg, 1 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. All pro-life Lutherans, and those who stand with them, are invited to join for a full breakfast, fellowship, and inspiration before heading out to the Capitol steps for the March for Life Pennsylvania itself. The breakfast is provided free of charge, thanks to the generosity of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Lititz , PA and Good News Lutheran Brethren Church in McAlisterville, PA.

A Time to Connect, Reflect, and Act:

The morning program will begin with a meet and greet and hot breakfast, offering an opportunity for Lutherans from across Pennsylvania to connect before the March for Life. At 10:00 AM, the gathering will continue with a welcome message and keynote address. This year's keynote speakers are Scott Licht, National Director of Lutherans for Life and Mary Ann Albertini, Advancement Director at A Woman's Concern, a pregnancy and parenting resource center in Lancaster, PA. Both speakers bring a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the pro-life mission. Licht will provide a national perspective on the Lutheran witness for life, while Albertini will offer moving insights from the front lines of pregnancy resource ministry in Lancaster County. At 10:30 AM, the group will depart the Hilton and walk together to the Pennsylvania State Capitol, where the official March for Life Pennsylvania will commence at 12:00 PM.

Blue Hands and Bold Faith - A Message from Pastor Seifferlein:

Pastor Christopher Seifferlein of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA, reflects on the excitement and momentum of last year's march:

“We did it! Last year, 92 pro-life Lutherans gathered for our first-ever time together at the PA March for Life. We DOUBLED the number of Lutherans in attendance and UNITED together under one banner. And we did it with blue hands. As we walked, the heavy rain disintegrated our signs. We extended hands to say goodbye to new friends only to apologize about the sparkly blue colors on them. 'Don't worry, my hands are blue too! Those blue hands were a sign of solidarity, and, in good Lutheran fashion, a picture of the washing of baptism. We extend our reach to others, having ourselves been reached by Christ, desiring all to reach the age to be baptized also. Let's do it again. Maybe without the blue hands?”

The Lutheran Witness for Life:

Lutherans for Life is a national organization that equips Lutherans and their churches to speak up for life, from the womb to natural death. Grounded in the belief that every human life is created, redeemed, and called by God, Lutherans for Life upholds the sanctity of life with compassion, clarity, and courage. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA is proud to spearhead this initiative for the second consecutive year. Building on the momentum of 2024's gathering, the goal for 2025 is to bring even more Lutheran voices to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania unified in peaceful protest and prayerful action.“Each year, more real Lutherans are seeing how vital their witness is in being a voice for the voiceless and to take a stand for the most marginalized population in America, our pre-born neighbors,” said Michael Usner, an elder at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Lancaster , PA.“The March for Life is not just an event to get out and stretch your legs and sing some hymns, it's a public expression of the historic Christian faith and our deeply held belief that every person is precious in God's sight, from conception onward. This is a clear truth in the bible and in biological science.”

Event Details:

Lutheran Gathering at PA March for Life

Hilton Harrisburg – 1 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM: (Full Breakfast, Fellowship, Speakers) - Keynote Speakers: Scott Licht and Mary Ann Albertini

10:30 AM: Walk to Capitol for the March for Life gathering

12:00 PM: March for Life Pennsylvania Begins

All are welcome to join this group of faithful Christians from Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and Lutheran Churches in Lancaster County and beyond. Families, youth groups, and congregations are encouraged to attend together and make their voices heard at March for Life Pennsylvania 2025.

Contact:

Jeanie Zentz

LancasterLutheran

(717) 560-6751

308 Petersburg Rd, Lititz, PA 17543