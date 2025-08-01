Through Fire And Faith: One Man's Journey To Grace In The Jungles Of War

MENAFN - GetNews)



“My Strength, My Song: Experiencing God in Vietnam” by Herb Fuqua Now Available on Amazon

In a world still shadowed by the memories of war, one soldier's testimony offers a radiant light of hope. In his profoundly moving memoir, My Strength, My Song: Experiencing God in Vietnam , Herbert“Herb” Fuqua delivers a soul-stirring account that transcends the battlefield and sings with spiritual revelation. This is not a book about war tactics or political analysis-it is a love letter to the divine presence that stood by him through the carnage, pain, and unimaginable chaos of Vietnam.

Fuqua's narrative is raw, poetic, and deeply human-written not with the intent to relive horror, but to remind readers that even in our darkest valleys, we are never truly alone.

An Unshakable Faith Born in the Trenches

Deployed with the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division, carrying an M60 machine gun through the treacherous terrain of Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, Fuqua witnessed the brutal face of war. Yet it was not fear or despair that defined his journey-it was the unmistakable presence of God walking beside him, speaking into his soul through the gunfire, the nights without sleep, and the suffering that left physical and spiritual scars.

His medals-two Air Medals, an Army Commendation for Valor, and a Combat Infantry Badge-speak to his courage. But it is his faith that defines his strength. Even as he lives today with the consequences of Agent Orange exposure and severe hearing loss, Herb Fuqua continues to bear witness to a God who doesn't always remove hardship-but walks through it with us.

A Message for Every Reader: Finding Your Own“Vietnam”

Herb Fuqua is no theologian, and My Strength, My Song is no theological treatise. Rather, it is a message from one wounded heart to another: everyone faces a kind of Vietnam in life. Whether it's illness, grief, fear, or loneliness, this book reminds readers that it is often in the blackest night that we see the brightest stars.

His words sing of redemption, healing, and the enduring love of God that never fails. If you've ever asked“Where is God in my pain?”-this book is your answer.

Now Available

My Strength, My Song: Experiencing God in Vietnam is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions. This book is a powerful companion for anyone facing adversity, seeking spiritual clarity, or simply yearning for a story that uplifts the human spirit.

Get your copy of“My Strength, My Song” today on Amazon and discover the divine melody in life's fiercest battles.

About the Author

Herbert“Herb” Fuqua is a decorated Vietnam War veteran and a retired minister with The Salvation Army. Alongside his wife, Yaneth, he served over 38 years in ministry, a path also followed by their daughters and sons-in-law. Together, the Fuqua family represents three generations of Christian service. Herb and Yaneth have been married for 56 years and have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Today, Herb continues to minister through his writing, even as he battles cancer. His story is not just one of survival-but of faith that sings even in the valley of the shadow.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is committed to amplifying voices that inspire, heal, and move the world. We are a publishing agency driven by purpose, helping authors like Herb Fuqua reach global audiences with stories that matter. With excellence in production, marketing, and literary advocacy, we turn meaningful manuscripts into lasting legacies.