403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Welcomes Germany's Provision Of Two PATRIOT Systems To Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Friday welcomed Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with two additional PATRIOT air defense systems.
"This is great news and I welcome Germany's leadership," Rutte wrote on his X account.
The two systems "will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression," he added.
Earlier today, the German Ministry of Defense announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with two PATRIOT systems, noting that the launch platforms will be delivered first, while the remaining components are expected to be handed over within two to three months.
This urgent assistance comes as part of an agreement between Germany and the US Department of Defense under NATO's plan to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Under the agreement, Germany will be the first country to urgently receive the latest-generation PATRIOT systems for immediate transfer to Kyiv. (end)
arn
"This is great news and I welcome Germany's leadership," Rutte wrote on his X account.
The two systems "will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression," he added.
Earlier today, the German Ministry of Defense announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with two PATRIOT systems, noting that the launch platforms will be delivered first, while the remaining components are expected to be handed over within two to three months.
This urgent assistance comes as part of an agreement between Germany and the US Department of Defense under NATO's plan to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Under the agreement, Germany will be the first country to urgently receive the latest-generation PATRIOT systems for immediate transfer to Kyiv. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment