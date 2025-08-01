Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NATO Welcomes Germany's Provision Of Two PATRIOT Systems To Ukraine


2025-08-01 03:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Friday welcomed Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with two additional PATRIOT air defense systems.
"This is great news and I welcome Germany's leadership," Rutte wrote on his X account.
The two systems "will help ensure Ukraine is able to defend its skies, protect its people, and deter Russian aggression," he added.
Earlier today, the German Ministry of Defense announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with two PATRIOT systems, noting that the launch platforms will be delivered first, while the remaining components are expected to be handed over within two to three months.
This urgent assistance comes as part of an agreement between Germany and the US Department of Defense under NATO's plan to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Under the agreement, Germany will be the first country to urgently receive the latest-generation PATRIOT systems for immediate transfer to Kyiv. (end)
