Zamansky LLC Encourages Easterly Rocmuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (RMHIX) Investors To Come Forward
A recent investigation conducted by Jake Zamansky, founder of Zamansky LLC, showed that the Easterly Fund has been mentioned in relation to overconcentrating its portfolio in illiquid investments and overstating its performance. The firm's investigation further revealed that these, as well as Easterly's past issues related to artificially inflating the value of its portfolio assets and using flawed pricing methodologies, are concerns of which brokerage firms should have been aware, and they are issues that brokers should have considered when deciding whether to recommend the Easterly Fund to their clients.
In light of these issues, Zamansky says that Easterly Fund investors may be entitled to recover their losses through FINRA arbitration. Investors who have questions about their legal rights in light of the collapse of the Easterly Fund are encouraged to contact Zamansky LLC for a free and confidential consultation.
