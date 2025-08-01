Autoket Rebrands As Supply Veins, Relaunching As An AI-Powered Communications Platform To Revolutionize B2B Procurement Across All Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Supply Veins is an AI-powered communications platform that streamlines procurement, centralizes supplier data, and enhances buyer-supplier relationships for greater efficiency. "We discovered the real supply chain problem was a universal communication gap, not just in auto parts," said. "Supply Veins is our solution to foster seamless interactions between buyers and suppliers across all industries. We've created the first Unified Supplier Communication System (USCS)."

The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that routinely purchase products from multiple suppliers and struggle with purchase order management and tracking. Current pilot program participants span diverse sectors, including auto manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, distributors, hardware startups and SMBs.

Supply Veins, Autoket at the time, participated in the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' Veteran Entrepreneur Program as part of the Fall 2024 cohort. Since 2018, the Veteran Entrepreneur Program has supported 100+ military founders. Through the Foundation and its network of investors, mentors, and subject matter experts, alumni founders have accessed several million dollars in startup capital, grown a network of key stakeholders, and received invaluable mentorship from industry experts.

"We are incredibly proud of Charles and the evolution of Supply Veins in the marketplace," said Andrea McCarren, President of the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes . "This strategic pivot, showcasing remarkable adaptability and innovative spirit, is a testament to the lasting impact of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program."

About Supply Veins

Formerly Autoket, Supply Veins is an AI-powered communications platform designed for all industries, redefining how purchasing managers buy from suppliers. Supply Veins simplifies the procurement process, centralizes vendor data, and enhances buyer-supplier relations, empowering companies to thrive. To learn more, please visit .

About PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in the civilian world. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers most of the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation