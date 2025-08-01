UAE: Fire At Sharjah Industrial Area Brought Under Control, Say Police
A fire that broke out on Friday morning at a used auto parts warehouse in Sharjah's Industrial Area 10 was brought under control, Sharjah Police confirmed in a post on X.
Cooling operations are currently underway by the Civil Defense Authority to allow investigations into the cause of the blaze which did not result in any injuries.
Sharjah Civil Defence and other relevant authorities, emergency teams rushed to the site and began firefighting operations immediately upon receiving the alert.
Authorities said the fire erupted at a facility dealing in used auto parts and is believed to be tyres and car scraps.
“We were all indoors as it's Friday and work usually starts after 4pm,” said a resident.“When we stepped out for prayers around 12pm, we saw thick smoke rising. It looked massive.”
Another resident who was heading to the mosque from Industrial Area 6 said he saw fire engines racing towards the site.“On my way back, people were talking about the fire. Some said it was just a few blocks away,” he said.
Senior officials from Civil Defense and the police are at the site, overseeing the firefighting operations and ensuring the safety of personnel. Once the flames are fully brought under control, cooling operations will be carried out to allow investigations into the cause of the fire.
