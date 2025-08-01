Video: 1 Dead, 6 Injured After Fireworks Fail At Egyptian Star Mohamed Ramadan's Concert
In a tragic incident on July 31, a young man passed away at a Mohamed Ramadan concert after pyrotechnics failed.
The Egyptian star was holding a concert at Golf Porto Marina in Egypt, when the fireworks system begin to malfunction.
This malfunction caused sparks to shoot straight into the crowd, as concertgoers could be seen ducking away from the embers in several viral videos.
According to Al Khaleej, a man passed away in the incident and many others were injured. The deceased was a 23-year-old man, who died in cardiac arrest. Six others suffered from varying injuries, including burns and wounds.
As soon as the fireworks sytem malfunctioned, the star reportedly stopped his concert to ensure that concertgoers exit the venue safely and to avoid a stampede-like situation.
Watch a video showing what happened below:
The organiser has denied taking responsibility for the incident. The company responsible for the pyrotechnics confirmed that all legal permits were in order.
Authorities are still investigating the incident.
