Santa Clara Family Health Plan Begins Construction On Its Newest Community Resource Center In South Santa Clara County

South County Community Resource Center set to open in early 2026

GILROY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) commemorated the start of construction on July 28 of its newest public facility, the SCFHP South County Community Resource Center (SCCRC) in Gilroy. The SCCRC, set to open to in early 2026, will serve residents of Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martin.

This critical milestone comes after more than three years of planning and working closely with South County residents to learn more about their health and social needs. More than 20,000 SCFHP members currently reside in South County. With the new SCCRC, SCFHP hopes to close the gap on health resources in the area, and offer residents support in their community without having to travel to San Jose for assistance.

"Starting construction on our newest Community Resource Center (CRC) in Gilroy is a momentous occasion for Santa Clara Family Health Plan, and the South County community," said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP. "For years, our members in the region have asked for a center that serves their health needs. Investing in South County with a new CRC will help further our goal of reducing health disparities in this area, to benefit our members and support all of South County."

Once open, the SCCRC at 150 Leavesley Road in Gilroy, will offer:



Medi-Cal, Covered California, and CalFresh application assistance

Referrals to food, housing, and healthcare resources

Health education, cooking, and exercise classes SCFHP Customer Service

"I know there are needs in the Gilroy community not being met," said Mayor Bozzo. "I appreciate the support this South County Community Resource Center will bring to address them."

Added Mayor Turner: "It's a big win for South County that SCFHP is bringing a Community Resource Center to our region. This new center will serve thousands of residents who need help with affordable health care. The City of Morgan Hill and I look forward to working with SCFHP as this center opens to advance the well-being of South County residents."

SCFHP collaborated with residents, local officials, and system partners, to form a Resident Advisory Group to gather input and ensure the SCCRC provides services specific to the needs of South County residents.

While construction is underway, SCFHP is currently serving the South County community at our SCFHP South County Service Hub located inside The Neon Exchange at 7365 Monterey Road in Gilroy. Individuals interested in applying for services or food benefits can contact the Service Hub at [email protected] or call 1-408-613-9001 to schedule an appointment. The Service Hub is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.).

For more information about the SCFHP SCCRC, and to keep up with construction progress, visit and follow the SCCRC on Facebook and Instagram.

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, SCFHP works to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality healthcare. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 295,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health plans.

Photos available upon request.

