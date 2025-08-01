DPIIT & HDFC Capital Advisors Sign Mou To Boost Innovation In Affordable Housing & Proptech

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Capital Advisors Limited to support innovation and startups in the affordable housing and property technology (PropTech) sectors.

The collaboration underscores DPIIT's broader mission to nurture an inclusive, innovation-led startup ecosystem in line with the national objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.

A central pillar of the partnership is the H@ART Programme-HDFC Affordable Real Estate and Technology Programme-launched by HDFC Capital.

The initiative is designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the residential real estate development cycle by promoting strategic investments in emerging PropTech ventures, providing mentorship opportunities, and building linkages with affordable housing developers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the importance of engaging with key private sector stakeholders like HDFC Capital to drive innovation and scale within India's dynamic startup ecosystem.

Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors, stated,“India's startup landscape has demonstrated impressive momentum. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate innovation in the affordable housing and PropTech space, contributing meaningfully to the country's development goals.”

