DPIIT & HDFC Capital Advisors Sign Mou To Boost Innovation In Affordable Housing & Proptech
The collaboration underscores DPIIT's broader mission to nurture an inclusive, innovation-led startup ecosystem in line with the national objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.
A central pillar of the partnership is the H@ART Programme-HDFC Affordable Real Estate and Technology Programme-launched by HDFC Capital.
The initiative is designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the residential real estate development cycle by promoting strategic investments in emerging PropTech ventures, providing mentorship opportunities, and building linkages with affordable housing developers.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the importance of engaging with key private sector stakeholders like HDFC Capital to drive innovation and scale within India's dynamic startup ecosystem.
Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors, stated,“India's startup landscape has demonstrated impressive momentum. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate innovation in the affordable housing and PropTech space, contributing meaningfully to the country's development goals.”
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment