India And EU Strengthen Defence Ties Amid Growing Global Challenges
The session brought together senior European diplomats, Indian industry leaders, and strategic experts to explore how India's defence transformation aligns with the EU's evolving security priorities.
Moderated by veteran journalist Vishnu Som, the dialogue focused on the EU's new Euro 800 billion“Readiness 2030 (ReArm Europe)” plan, aimed at boosting defence autonomy.
Discussions centered on how India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities-driven by initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat-can support Europe's ambitions through joint ventures, technology-sharing, and co-production.
CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi stressed the need to move beyond transactional defence ties.“We must build a predictable and trusted manufacturing ecosystem,” he said. German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighted Europe's shift post-Ukraine conflict and praised India as a like-minded partner, particularly in submarine collaboration.
Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, outlined India's journey from a major importer to a potential defence exporter. He emphasized self-reliance and scalable manufacturing, citing India's readiness to offer cost-effective solutions to European partners.
Damien Syed of the French Embassy reaffirmed defence as a pillar of the Indo-French partnership, noting openness to co-developing new technologies.
Italy's Charge d'Affaires Aurora Russi stressed the growing India-Italy maritime cooperation, bolstered by recent naval engagements and a 2025 Defence Cooperation MoU.
Former Ambassador Anil Wadhwa added that Europe is now seen as a partner of predictability, particularly in shipbuilding and maritime sectors.
The discussion also covered rare earths, small arms production, and export reputations. All sides echoed confidence in India as a trusted defence partner.
(KNN Bureau)
