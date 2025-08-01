403
Several Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Ongoing Israeli Attacks On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred and others injured early on Friday in ongoing Israeli attacks targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip.
Medical sources in Gaza reported that four Palestinians were martyred and others injured after an Israeli drone strike targeted displacement tents in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
In Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, four more Palestinians were martyred and others wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted the city center.
Additional casualties were reported after Israeli forces bombed a building and a residential home in Gaza City, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several Palestinians.
The comprehensive Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, ongoing since October 2023, has created an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, with the population facing dangerously high levels of famine, and severe shortages of food, medicine, and basic services.
