Ethiopia Plants Record 714.7 Mln Seedlings In Single Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture Girma Amente has confirmed that a record-breaking 714.7 million tree seedlings were planted in a single day across Ethiopia on Thursday.

Announcing the completion of planting the planned 700 million seedlings in a day, Amente said the record-setting day is part of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative that aims to reinforce the country's commitment to fighting climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Ethiopians from all walks of life and foreign nationals in the country participated in this nationwide tree-planting campaign.

The campaign, under the theme of "Renewal through Planting," is part of Ethiopia's annual plan of planting a staggering number of 7.5 billion trees during the June-September rainy season.

As a country increasingly affected by severe climate shocks, Ethiopia is gaining momentum in its ecological restoration efforts.

At the core of this drive is the Green Legacy Initiative, a homegrown tree-planting campaign launched in 2019 to address climate change, environmental degradation, and food security challenges at home and across the region.