US Applauds Qatar's Full Funding Of Vital Syria Gas Initiative
Ankara: US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, praised Qatar's full funding of a vital gas initiative for Syria, describing it as a bold demonstration of the values of partnership and friendship by Qatar and its wise leadership.
In a post on the X platform today, Barrack wrote: "Heartfelt thanks to Qatar for fully funding a vital gas initiative for Syria," calling it "a profound step toward relief and stability at a critical moment."
Barrack explained that, starting August 2, Azerbaijan's natural gas, delivered via Turkey, will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, lighting up more than 5 million homes across Syria.
