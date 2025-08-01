Local Marketing Plus SEO Expands Service Industry Solutions With Advanced SEO And Website Design In USA & Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kelowna, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Marketing Plus SEO, a digital marketing agency specializing in boosting the online presence of diverse businesses, is excited to announce the expansion of its services for trades and service industries. This move underscores the company's dedication to offering customized solutions for businesses such as plumbers, electricians, renovation companies, and auto repair shops across the USA and Canada.

With this expansion, the agency brings a full range of digital marketing services tailored to elevate the visibility of trades and service companies online. At the heart of these services is a refined SEO strategy that uses industry-specific insights to improve search engine rankings and increase organic website traffic. By using strategic keywords and optimizing digital positioning, Local Marketing Plus SEO helps its clients maintain a robust digital presence.

Website design plays a significant role in the company's offerings, with packages ranging from bronze to platinum to fit various budgets. Each package ensures essential features like responsiveness and optimization, helping client websites look professional and work seamlessly on all devices. This approach not only enhances the user experience but also helps retain visitors. To learn more about their website design services, visit the Local Marketing Plus SEO website.

"We understand the particular challenges trades and service industries face in establishing a powerful online presence," says Jo Ann McLellan, CEO of Local Marketing Plus SEO. "Our objective is to empower these businesses with tools and strategies to stand out in a crowded digital market."

The agency is also expanding its AI virtual assistant offerings. Recognizing the need for automation in customer interactions, this service enhances scheduling, customer support, and lead conversion. As a result, businesses can manage daily operations more efficiently while boosting customer service standards. Information about the AI virtual assistant services is available on their site.

In addition, Local Marketing Plus SEO provides Google Services, including the setup and optimization of Google My Business pages. This service is vital for ensuring businesses are prominently displayed in local searches, helping attract more nearby customers. Reputation management is another key service, assisting businesses in managing customer reviews and maintaining a positive online image.

Jo Ann McLellan adds, "Trades and service businesses have been a priority for us for years, and this expansion reaffirms our commitment to that sector. We've witnessed the positive impact of our strategies on our clients' ability to grow and sustain their operations, and we're thrilled to offer even more value with this initiative."

Local Marketing Plus SEO maintains an active social media presence, sharing insights and updates on its official LinkedIn page. Those interested can visit their website to learn more about the services available to improve their digital marketing strategies and online presence. For updates and more engagement, businesses can also follow Local Marketing Plus SEO's official LinkedIn page .

By customizing its services to fit the unique needs of each client, Local Marketing Plus SEO remains a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their digital marketing efforts. The company's focus on staying ahead of industry trends while delivering effective strategies has cemented its reputation in the digital marketing field.

Businesses hoping to boost their online engagement and expand their customer reach are encouraged to explore what Local Marketing Plus SEO offers. Visit or connect with their knowledgeable team for more details.

