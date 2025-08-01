Assam Crackdown On Illegal Settlers: Meghalaya Village Heads Asked To Remain Vigilant

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Aug 1 (IANS) In response to the ongoing crackdown on illegal settlers by the Assam government, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday issued a strong advisory to traditional village heads, urging heightened vigilance along the inter-state boundary.

According to KHADC officials, the directive comes amid growing concerns over possible cross-border movement into Meghalaya as a result of the Assam government's intensified action against unauthorised settlers.

Citing media reports, the Council warned that individuals fleeing eviction or legal action in Assam may attempt to enter and settle in villages under the KHADC's jurisdiction, particularly those located along the border.

In a circular issued to all 'Hima' - the traditional tribal administrative units - the KHADC instructed them to alert their respective 'Dorbar Shnong' and 'Dorbar Raid' (village councils and regional councils) to remain on high alert.

They have been directed to closely monitor their areas and prevent any non-indigenous or unauthorised individuals from entering or settling without proper documentation or permission.

The circular further stressed that any suspicious or unauthorised movement must be reported immediately to the nearest police station or state authority for necessary action.

The KHADC underscored the importance of maintaining demographic and cultural integrity, especially in border villages that are more vulnerable to infiltration.

“The Council takes this issue seriously, especially given the sensitivity of border regions. Cooperation between traditional institutions and state authorities is essential to prevent illegal encroachments and ensure the safety and security of local residents,” an official from the KHADC said.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort by the autonomous council to safeguard indigenous land rights and maintain law and order amid evolving inter-state dynamics.

This latest advisory comes even as tensions occasionally flare along the Assam-Meghalaya border, making coordination between traditional bodies and government institutions more crucial than ever.