Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs

XData (PRNewsfoto/XData)

TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XData Group , a European software development company focused on the banking sector, has introduced its newest product, Comcora - a white-label BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) solution designed to help banks and fintech startups launch modern digital services quickly and with minimal complexity.

Comcora is built with two main customer groups in mind: established banks looking to modernize their offerings, and fintech startups in need of a robust infrastructure to launch new services.

For banks, Comcora provides a ready-to-deploy, customizable digital platform that integrates with their existing core systems. For startups, it offers a flexible, modular foundation - from payments to advanced financial tools - that can grow as their business evolves.

"We created Comcora to make digital banking accessible and scalable, especially across Central and Eastern Europe. Too many licensed institutions still don't offer basic features like virtual cards or a mobile app. Our mission is to change that - to help them take a big leap forward through a fully adaptable platform that can meet modern user expectations," - stated Donat Husjainov, Chief Product Officer at XData Group.

The name Comcora comes from "common core" - reflecting the product's main idea and architecture. It's a stable foundation that can be scaled and customized to adapt to any brand, business model, or market audience.

And it's not just about infrastructure. Unlike many other BaaS solutions that expect clients to have strong internal tech teams and deep development resources, Comcora offers a fully ready platform that's quick to integrate and simple to launch - without unnecessary complexity or costs.

What sets Comcora apart is more than just technology:



Deep banking expertise and a senior product team from XData Group - not just developers, but true partners who understand how financial services work and what end users really need.

Strong knowledge of both local and international markets - the team knows how to adapt the product to meet regional demands and compliance requirements.

Fast time to market - compared to building your own solutions from scratch, Comcora significantly shortens the path from idea to live product. No need for your own tech stack - all technical infrastructure and support is handled by XData Group, so clients can focus fully on growing their business.

Behind the scenes, the platform combines a full suite of customizable modules - accounts, payments, cards, loans, profiles, notifications, and more - built on a microservices architecture. It's also fully integrated with trusted partners like Visa, Mastercard, Sumsub (for KYC/KYB procedures), ComplyControl (for AML compliance), and Google Cloud as its primary infrastructure provider.

"We are already seeing real traction," added Roman Eloshvili, Founder and CEO of XData Group. "One of our first clients, European bank, will launch a brand-new mobile banking app based on Comcora in Q1 2026. That's just the beginning - our next steps involve scaling the platform across new markets, localizing features for regional needs, and deepening partnerships with banks that are ready to innovate."

About XData Group

XData Group is a B2B software company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with offices in Spain and Armenia. Specializing in modern banking technologies, the company delivers front- and back-end development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle solutions for online financial services. XData Group is on a mission to make financial services more accessible, innovative, and user-friendly across Europe and beyond.

Contact:

XData Group

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE XData

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED