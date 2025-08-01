2025 Irene Adler Prize Goes To Naisha Roy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Northwestern Journalism Student Wins $1,000 Scholarship

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Naisha Roy has won the 2025 Irene Adler Prize for her essay,“Picked Clean.” Roy, who will receive $1,000 toward her education, is seeking her M.Sc. in journalism at Northwestern University (Medill Investigative Lab D.C.).The Irene Adler Prize offers a $1,000 scholarship to a woman pursuing a degree in journalism, creative writing, or literature at a recognized post-secondary institution. Up to two $250 honorable mentions are also awarded. This annual essay competition – founded in 2017 – welcomes entries from contestants worldwide.“Naisha's essay provides a powerful snapshot of New Yorkers resisting unchecked urban development,” said prize founder Lucas Aykroyd .“Amid an exciting and competitive field of entries from countries as wide-ranging as Brazil, Singapore, and Ghana, her piece truly embodies the classic journalistic urge to speak truth to power.”Honorable mentions went to Rosalind Moran (“Those That Are Lost and the Ones That Remain”), who is pursuing her Ph.D in comparative literature and modern languages at Oxford, and Gwendolyn Bellinger (“Salmon Singing in the Street”), who is completing her Ph.D in literature at Monash University Malaysia.Aykroyd is an award-winning Vancouver writer and public speaker whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Toronto Star, Ms. Magazine, and Shondaland. He is slated to cover women's hockey at his seventh Winter Olympics in Milan. Aykroyd holds an M.A. in English literature from the University of Victoria, which gave him the Distinguished Alumni Award.The Irene Adler Prize is named after the heroine of the 1891 Sherlock Holmes detective story“A Scandal in Bohemia” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.For more on the Irene Adler Prize, the 2025 winning essay, and past winners, see:The 2026 Irene Adler Prize submission guidelines will be released in January.

