The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rowena Talusan-Dunn, Phd, LCAT, ATR As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Rowena Talusan-Dunn is a dedicated therapist and art therapy specialist, providing counseling services that integrate creativity and cultural sensitivity. With a particular focus on clients of Asian descent, her private practice offers a safe and supportive environment where individuals can explore their emotions, identity, and personal growth through artistic expression.

Dr. Talusan-Dunn earned her Master's degree from Pratt Institute and completed her PhD at Lesley University, equipping her with the expertise to bridge art therapy and mental health care. Her work emphasizes the importance of culturally competent therapy, recognizing the unique experiences and challenges faced by diverse communities.

Throughout her career, Dr. Talusan-Dunn has successfully built and maintained a thriving private practice, demonstrating her commitment to holistic and personalized therapeutic approaches. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the New York Art Therapy Association, Dia Art Foundation, Storm King Art Center, Jacob Burns Film Center, and ArtsWestchester. She is an active member of the American Art Therapy Association (AATA) and remains dedicated to furthering the field of art therapy and counseling.

Outside of her professional work, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading voraciously, exploring new dining experiences, and traveling the world. She expresses deep gratitude to her husband Gabriel, parents Ricardo and Thelma and daughters Layla and Zoë for their unwavering support.

Looking ahead, Dr. Talusan-Dunn remains committed to providing high-quality, client-centered therapy, ensuring that those who seek her guidance receive the care and support they need for emotional healing and well-being.

